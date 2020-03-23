Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Ohio County Schools to suspend food distribution

Coronavirus

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Superintendent, Dr. Kimberly Miller, has announced that Ohio County Schools will suspend food distribution, beginning Tuesday, March 24.

Officials say this is being done as a precaution following new guidelines set by the governor.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a ‘Stay at Home’ order during a press conference on Monday.

The school district will collaborate with local agencies to ensure students are continuously fed daily.

Meal sites are currently in the works and those locations will be communicated to the public shortly.

Ohio County Schools employees served more than 22,000 meals over the last six days.

