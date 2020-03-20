Ohio County Under State of Emergency

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A state of emergency is now in effect in Ohio County after it’s been approved by County Commissioners.

Governor Jim Justice already has declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties, followed by President Trump enacting a federal emergency and a Stafford act, but now we’re under a state of emergency county-wide.

County officials say any expenses the state would need during the pandemic wouldn’t come from the budget for the city of Wheeling or Ohio County. They would be taken care of on a federal level. Everything would be reimbursed, including supplies like N95 masks.

Anything in addition to that — that the county would have to pay for, that the city would have to pay for, and more importantly, our first responders. Those would be reimbursable to the county commission.” Lou Vargo, Director of Wheeling Ohio County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency

Once this pandemic passes, county officials say we would request reimbursement from FEMA​.

