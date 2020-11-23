COLUMBUS (WJW) — Despite the pandemic, Thanksgiving has not been canceled this week. Yet, as many counties have issued stay-at-home orders across Ohio and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people avoid potluck-style gatherings, there’s no doubt the holiday season is going to look different.
Now, the Ohio Department of Health has also released its own guidebook to “safely celebrate the holiday season.”
Making suggestions for how to celebrate a plethora of holidays from varying religions and cultures, ODH maintains in the guidebook that the best way to celebrate anything is “at home with members of your household.”
For anyone who does gather, they suggest groups of 10 or less. People are reminded to wear masks, wash their hands, stay six feet apart, refrain from touching their faces, and, of course, stay home if feeling sick.
Find the whole guidebook right here.
- Newsfeed Now: First US COVID immunizations could arrive Dec. 12; 14-hour wait at new Colo. restaurant
- Ohio governor sees growing criticism from fellow Republicans
- Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37
- Ohio Department of Health issues guidebook for safely celebrating holidays during a pandemic
- Make your pick: What’s the best Christmas movie ever made?