Ohio Department of health ‘strongly recommends’ masks in school for unvaccinated students

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WTRF/WCMH) — Ohio’s chief medical officer shared guidance Monday on COVID-19 and the upcoming school year.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff of the Ohio Department of Health said the recommendations are three-layered. Those layers are:

  1. Strongly recommend that eligible students and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19
  2. Strongly recommend that those who are unvaccinated wear facemasks
  3. Improved ventilation and wide availability of hand-sanitizer

Dr. Vanderhoff said that these recommendations will help lead to the success of the upcoming school year.

The vaccine has been authorized for those 12 and older.

Vanderhoff said the recommendations do not include any mandates, and that the full recommendations would be released no later than Tuesday.

Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masks in schools for anyone older than 2 regardless of vaccination status unless other conditions prohibit their use. On Friday, Columbus City Schools said they would require masking to begin the school year.

