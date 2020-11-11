Ohio Gov. DeWine issues updated mask mandate with penalties for business violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced an updated mask mandate with penalties for businesses.

DeWine said each business will be required to post a sign about the face covering requirement at all public entrances. Each store is responsible to ensuring that customers and employees wear masks.

The new retail compliance unit will be comprised of agents from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation.

Businesses can receive a written warning for first violations. Second violations can close the store for up to 24 hours.

The governor addressed the state Wednesday evening, as opposed to his usually news conferences on coronavirus on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

DeWine’s last major statewide orders on the pandemic came in July. About two weeks after beginning county-specific mask orders, he announced a mandate requiring masks in public places across the state. Soon after, he signed an order changing the last call for alcohol in bars and restaurants to 10 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 267,356 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,623 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 191,950 have recovered.