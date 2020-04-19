Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Ohio governor calls for federal help with testing materials

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governor of Ohio is calling on the federal government to help provide crucial materials that would allow a dramatic increase in testing for coronavirus in his state.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Ohio hospitals doing the testing lack needed chemicals known as reagents.

He said help from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow him to “probably double, maybe even triple testing in Ohio virtually overnight.”

DeWine, a Republican, referred to his having sought help several weeks ago with an issue involving sterilization of masks, and he said President Trump “got that done.

