Ohio Governor DeWine announces new restrictions on dancing, games during gatherings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During a statewide address Wednesday evening, Governor Mike DeWine announced an upcoming order that will place significant new restrictions on gatherings.

The order will apply to gatherings such as weddings.

DeWine said existing orders already limit gatherings of more than 10 people. Despite that, he says we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals.

He says it’s not the ceremonies causing the problem, it’s the party afterward.

The order will require everyone to be seated and wearing a mask unless actively eating or drinking. It also prohibits dancing and games. Open congregate areas can no longer be open.

DeWine said if the trend of increased cases continues, restaurants, bars and fitness centers will also need to close. He says they will look at this one week from Thursday.