Ohio governor warns that vaccine doesn’t mean quick end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is warning that the long-awaited arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t mean the state’s troubles are over.
DeWine said Tuesday that people must continue to be vigilant in protecting against the spread of the coronavirus.
He said the next three months could “be hell” if the virus isn’t brought under control.
DeWine says there are more people with COVID-19 in intensive care now than were hospitalized in total with the coronavirus over the summer.
Eight more Ohio hospitals received supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday and frontline medical workers were first in line to receive a dose.
