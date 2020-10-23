Ohio officials to announce pandemic relief for businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the leaders of the House and Senate are set to announce financial help for businesses and individuals hurt by the pandemic.

Gov. DeWine, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Larry Obhof have planned a Friday afternoon announcement.

The economic package is expected to provide federal pandemic aid dollars for small businesses, nonprofits and people struggling to pay rent.

The governor has said he’s balancing the use of federal pandemic aid dollars for such assistance while reserving some for coronavirus testing.

Ohio is seeing a series of record high daily coronavirus cases