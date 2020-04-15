Ohio officials wary to reopen state

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tuesday, state officials said the most important question is not when we can reopen the state, but how.

Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says we have won a battle here in Ohio, but the war continues.

Ohio’s confirmed case numbers are beginning to level out, signifying a peak. But until they begin to go down, there is still work to be done.

Many have been asking when Ohio can begin to recover from the shutdown that has taken place, but officials warn that we need to get this right.

They claim that if we come back too soon it could hurt public health and the economy.

For now the governor is telling businesses and schools to start thinking of ways to reopen safely.

And as for sporting events, we’re all just going to have to wait and see.

Large gatherings of people are going to be the last thing you check off the box and say ‘okay, we should be doing that.’ And again, I think that it’s not going to be what the states do only—it’s going to be what fans think is safe. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH)

The governor said he doesn’t believe things will actually be able to go back to normal until a vaccine is created.

