Ohio prison worker tests positive; inmate sues for release

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has announced the first positive coronvarius test for a prison employee.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says the employee works at Marion Correctional Institution.

The agency says the employee last worked March 24, experienced symptoms the next day and reported a positive test Sunday.

The department says no inmates or guards will be transferred out of the prison for now.

The announcement comes as the Ohio Supreme Court weighs a request by a Belmont Correctional Institution prisoner to be released over fears of the virus hitting the prison.

The state asked the court Monday to dismiss the lawsuit.