Ohio Restaurants Facing New Challenges From Coronavirus Fears

Small businesses in Ohio are now being hit hard with new challenges, thanks to Coronavirus fears.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Sunday, March 15th that all restaurants and bars would close unless they default to delivery and carry-out options.

It’s a new reality for businesses, like Matt’s Tiger Pub in Shadyside.

“One of the most fortunate things about it is having to tell about 90% of my employees that they’re not needed at this time. That was extremely hard on me. They’re like family, been here for 20 plus years, some of them.” Matthew Coffland, owner and operator of Matt’s Tiger Pub

Tiger Pub’s restaurant and bar has been family-owned for more than 25 years. It’s exercising its delivery and curve-side options to still get some business.

Coffland says they’re expecting a significant drop off in business, not only at Tiger Pub, but also at many more restaurants, businesses, suppliers, and vendors in Ohio.

“But to everyone who is in the same position as me, I wish them the best. It’s competition, but we all have to eat and survive.” Matthew Coffland, owner and operator of Matt’s Tiger Pub

No word yet as to how long restaurants, bars, and other small businesses will stay closed for dinning in because of Coronavirus concerns.

