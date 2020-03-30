Ohio school closure extended; FDA OKs mask-sanitizing system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio schools will remain closed until May 1 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That extends his school-shutdown order another three weeks, after which it will be evaluated again.

The latest numbers show more than 1,900 cases confirmed in Ohio, with 39 deaths as of Monday. Officials say nearly 500 people are hospitalized.

A federal judge found a ban on elective surgeries unconstitutional if it prevents abortions from being performed.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Columbus-based private research lab Battelle to deploy a system that can sanitize 160,000 face masks a day.

