Ohio seeking applications for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- All active on-premises liquor permit holders are eligible to receive $2,500 from Ohio’s Bar & Restaurant Fund.

In total, Gov. Mike DeWine set aside $38.7 million in federal CARES Act funding to support businesses with an active on-premises permit as of Oct. 23, 2020.

Bars, restaurants, casinos and private clubs qualify for the funding – approximately 30 permit types in all.

To apply, permit holders must apply at businesshelp.ohio.gov before Dec. 30, 2020.

Applicants will need to provide their liquor permit number, location address, and Federal EIN or SSN.

An application must be submitted for each unique physical location.

Permit holders are encouraged to act quickly as not to miss the deadline.



Many permit holders may also be eligible for a Small Business Relief Grant.

More information on this funding opportunity can also be found at businesshelp.ohio.gov.



For additional information, please click here.