Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown proposes $25K pay increase for essential workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is expected to unveil his “Heroes Fund” proposal Thursday.

Sen. Brown is pushing to add the plan in the next coronavirus package.

The proposal would give essential workers a $25,000 pay increase, the equivalent of an additional $13 an hour from the start of the public health emergency through December 31, 2020.

He’s also proposing a $15,000 recruitment incentive for health, homecare workers and first responders.

Essential workers includes doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, building cleaners, letter carriers and transit workers to name a few he outlined in a press release.

The measure will be unveiled at noon.