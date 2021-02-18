Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown pushing for another “big” stimulus bill

Ohio (WTRF) — As Americans wait for vaccines, they’re also waiting on another stimulus check.

That’s the biggest push today from Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown. He fears his colleagues are unaware of the severity of the unemployment issues still lingering today.

He wonders if they know people who have been evicted, or have visited food banks for the first time, or if they know anyone that’s still laid off and struggling to get by. Brown thinks we must go big on this bill so we can start the road to recovery not just in Ohio but across the nation.

The fact is– if we don’t beat this virus sooner rather than later, this government because of Mitch McConnell and the former president, we wasted much of this year in combating this virus. We’ve got to win against this virus. Whatever it takes. We’ve got to get this economy back on track. Whatever it takes. If we don’t– what we give the next generation we should be ashamed of. SENATOR SHERROD BROWN, (D) OH

And speaking of the next generation… Brown is also pushing for students to be back in schools five days a week– but not without precautions first.

He notes other than the vaccine– nothing is more ESSENTIAL than getting students back in schools.