‘You will fail in court’: Ohio attorney general, others write in letter to Biden about vaccine mandates

(WJW) – Before the federal government officially announced a vaccine-or-test policy for most businesses, attorneys general from 24 states, including Ohio, were prepared to file suit.

President Joe Biden announced his intent to enact an Occupational Safety Hazard and Administration emergency policy in September.

A week later, Ohio Attorney General David Yost and others indicated they plan to sue in a 7-page letter to President Biden.

“Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive. From a policy perspective, this edict is unlikely to win hearts and minds-it will simply drive further skepticism. And at least some Americans will simply leave the job market instead of complying. This will further strain an already-too-tight labor market, burdening companies and (therefore) threatening the jobs of even those who have received a vaccine,” the attorneys general write to the president.

The letter does agree that COVID-19 vaccines have helped protect millions of Americans.

“…Mr. President, your vaccination mandate represents not only a threat to individual liberty, but a public health disaster.” Attorneys general letter to the president

The letter argues only Congress could enact such sweeping requirements under emergency authority.

Attorney General Yost tweeted about the measure.

“The Biden vaccine mandate dropped this morning. We will be challenging it in court, and like our case,” he wrote.

He also mentioned the length of the new policy.

According to a preview of the document that will post in the Federal Register on Nov. 5, the policy is 490 pages.

“You will fail in court,” the letter states.

Yost’s office tells FOX 8 they’re in the process of reviewing it and plan to take action.

In addition to Ohio, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming are part of the planned suit.

Yost has also joined a lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandate for federal contractors.