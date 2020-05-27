Ohio to test all staff members in state’s nursing homes

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says all staff members in the state’s hard-hit nursing homes will be tested for the coronavirus. The governor said testing will also be done on residents who are most likely to have been exposed.

The governor said the testing by 14 teams of National Guard members will begin this week. DeWine said this kind of widespread testing wasn’t possible because the testing capacity hadn’t been available.

Health Department data shows that seven of every 10 coronavirus deaths in Ohio are among nursing home residents.

Meanwhile, gyms, motor vehicle bureaus and pools were reopening Tuesday.

