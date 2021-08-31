Ohio University to require students, faculty, staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. In October 2019, the university announced the blanket suspension of 15 fraternities in response to a hazing investigation on campus. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

Ohio University is requiring its students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated by November 15.

Ohio University President Hugh Sherman made the announcement on Wednesday.

Students, faculty, and staff must have both doses completed by the November 15 date.

Ohio University says this applies to all employees, including those working remotely and all students except those enrolled exclusively in fully online programs and coursework who will not access University facilities on any campus in person.

All students must be vaccinated or granted an exemption in order to participate in any spring semester in-person activities, including face-to-face instruction and residence life, at any location.

Accepted COVID-19 Vaccines

Ohio University recognizes the following vaccines under this policy.

Pfizer (two dose)

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (one dose)

Moderna (two dose)

Vaccines currently approved under a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL)

There will be an opportunity to apply for an exemption of the vaccine requirement for medical reasons or for reasons of conscience, including ethical and moral belief or sincerely held religious beliefs.