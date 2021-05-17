Ohio vaccine lottery: Officials to unveil contest details on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery Commission are expected to release more information about the state’s vaccine lottery on Monday.

According to the Governor’s Office, the organizations will host a press conference at 11 a.m. to release the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information for the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings.

Governor Mike DeWine recently announced two separate vaccine lottery drawings — one for kids ages 12 to 17 and another for adults 18+ — that offer some pretty impressive incentives.

Officials say adult Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine are eligible to participate in the drawing to win $1 million.

Young people who are vaccinated have the chance to win a full-ride scholarship to any state school of their choice, including room and board and books.

Kids can get signed up for the drawing starting May 18 on an electronic portal. The plan is to announce a winner for the scholarships for five Wednesdays in a row, starting May 26. Each student is going to be picked at random.