Ohio Valley Mall reopening- safely and responsibly

In strict accordance with the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines, the Ohio Valley Mall Complex will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 12.

Although normal mall hours of 10AM-9PM Monday through Saturday and 11AM-6PM on Sunday will resume immediately, it is suggested that patrons call or check online for the hours of operations of individual stores.

Those who visit Ohio Valley Mall beginning May 12th will notice several changes. Throughout the mall, best practices will be employed to enhance social distancing and employees will be wearing face coverings in accordance with state and CDC guidelines.

The mall’s stringent cleaning standards will be intensified, especially in high-touch areas. Visitors will also notice new signage and physical barriers to encourage everyone to practice safe-distancing and other healthy behaviors. Many of the mall’s retailers will now be offering “Mall To Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances by calling your favorite store, in advance, to place orders.

For a full listing of merchants and phone numbers, visit: https://www.ohiovalleymall.net/directory/ .

While the mall itself will be open, some stores, restaurants and other businesses may be opening at a later date or with alterations to their normal routine. Anyone who operates a business at the Ohio Valley Mall Complex is urged to contact the mall office at propertymanager@ohiovalleymall.net to discuss reopening procedures