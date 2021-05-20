Ohio Vax-a-Million: Read the fine print before you enter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– In a push to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the state of Ohio is giving away $1 million to five lucky residents.

Ohioans 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can enter for a four-year, full ride scholarship to any state college or university.

Registration for the Ohio Vax-a-Million started on Tuesday. So far, about a million people have entered.

The drawing announcements will be every Wednesday at 7:29 p.m., beginning on May 26.

Now for the rules:

Entry:

Participants must register at ohiovaxamillion.com. You can also register by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

You only enter once. Duplicate entries will be removed.

Entry schedule:

Entry end date of May 23 at 11:59 p.m. for drawing date of May 24 and announcement on May 26.

Entry end date of May 30 at 11:59 p.m. for drawing date of May 31 and announcement on June 2.

Entry end date of June 6 at 11:59 p.m. for drawing date of June 7 and announcement on June 9.

Entry end date of June 13 at 11:59 p.m. for drawing date of June 14 and announcement on June 16.

Entry end date of June 20 at 11:59 p.m. for drawing date of June 21 and announcement on June 23.

Eligibility:

You must meet all of the following requirements:

You are a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the state of Ohio.

You are at least 12 years of age.

You are not incarcerated for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state or the United States.

You are not an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such employee or officer living as member of the employee or officer’s household.

You have received at least your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eligibility will be verified before declaration of an official winner. Registration information for a minor child must be verified by a parent or guardian prior to awarding the prize. The Ohio Department of Health is authorized to access vaccination records to verify COVID-19 vaccination was received.

General rules:

Winners of the $1 million are responsible for taxes associated with the prize and will be issued an IRS Form 1099.

Scholarship winners will have funds distributed to the Ohio CollegeAdvantage Direct 529 Savings Plan. The plan will manage the account to be used for qualified tuition and related expenses. Expenses associated with housing and dining may be taxable income to the beneficiary.

The prize may be reduced by money owned to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the Ohio Department of Taxation or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, if applicable.

Accepting the prize grants the state of Ohio and its agencies to use the winner’s name and likeness for advertising purposes without further compensation.

Prizes are nontransferable.

Fulfillment of prize will occur six weeks after the announcement date for the $1 million. For the scholarship winners, fulfillment occurs at time of enrollment.

Complete official rules here.