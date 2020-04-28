Ohio walks back reopening face mask protocol from ‘required’ to ‘recommended’

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH
by: Kristine Varkony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he is walking back his directive made Monday making face coverings inside businesses mandatory, however , it is still strongly recommended.

“It is going to be, for most people, a recommendation, in fact, a strong recommendation, for people to do this,” said DeWine.

Dewine acknowledged wearing a face mask is considered “offensive for some of our fellow Ohioans.”

