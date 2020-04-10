Ohio woman Charged With Exposing Others to Dangerous Virus

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have jailed a 28-year-old woman accused of recklessly exposing other people to the COVID-19 virus.
Stephanie Incarnato of Dayton, Ohio, allegedly shoplifed more than $1,000 worth of groceries Tuesday from a Kroger store in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville.
Besides felony theft and drug possession, she is accused of violating Ohio law by failing to take measures to prevent exposing others to “a dangerous, contagious disease.”
Police said that was based on her statements.
It is a second-degree misdemeanor.
She is being held in isolation. Her attorney didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.
