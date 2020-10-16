Ohio’s 10 p.m. last call will remain in place as long as coronavirus cases continue rising

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he was preparing to lift the order mandating a 10 p.m. last call for alcohol.

However, the governor says the spike in cases shows the state is not in a position to lift or extend the order at this time.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission approved the measure July 31.

Cases began trending downward and continued until a few weeks ago.

“These numbers are just horrible,” Gov. DeWine said Thursday.

Thursday set a single-day record for coronavirus cases in Ohio. It broke the record set the previous day.

“I thought we’d be able to lift that,” the governor said.

He continued, “The virus is the biggest threat to our economy.”

The curfew prohibits alcohol sales after 10 p.m. and consumption after 11 p.m.

State senators introduced a bill Thursday that would lift that curfew or at least extend it.

But the governor indicated yesterday he wouldn’t support that.

“This is something I don’t think we’re going to be able to do at this point,” DeWine said.

DeWine shared that he and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are working on something to bring to the legislature that would provide financial help to bars and restaurants.

The governor said he would provide details on that next week.