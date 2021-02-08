Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination plan opens up to those 65 and older Monday

(WTRF)- Additional Ohioans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as the state’s Phase 1B vaccination plan continues to open up.

The vaccination plan Monday opened up to those 65 and older.

This stage of the rollout began with Ohioans 80 and older on Jan. 19 and moved down in age group increments each week, along with adding school district employees to the mix last week.

Those with severe congenital or developmental disorders were also eligible to get vaccinated in this phase.

“When a new age group begins, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group,” the Ohio Department of Health said about the slow rollout. “It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available. Someone in the first age group, for example, will still be able to be vaccinated once the next group begins.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has not yet announced the next phase of the state’s vaccine plan. The vaccines are still not recommended for children.

The state’s vaccine rollout has continued slowly but surely, as supply remains limited.