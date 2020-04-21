OHSAA cancels all spring sports contests, tournaments for 2020 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced Tuesday, April 21, that all spring sports contests and tournaments were cancelled for the season.

The announcement was made after schools in Ohio were informed of the cancellations on Monday, April 20. OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass sent the memo to school administrators following Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference.

#OHSAA member schools were informed on Monday that spring sports are now canceled due to the closure of school facilities for the remainder of the school year. Press release coming later this morning. pic.twitter.com/FgJPb2OgfI — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) April 21, 2020

The OHSAA had already communicated with schools that spring sports would be canceled if school facilities were closed.

A mandatory no-contact period for all interscholastic sports remains in effect until at least May 3, with a chance of it being extended. The OSHAA encourages coaches and school administrators to have non-mandatory electronic and online communications with their student-athletes.

The closure of school facilities includes all athletic facilities for any interscholastic training, practice or competition.

“I’ve heard from so many people who have said, ‘You really need to understand what this means to our kids,’” Snodgrass said during the interview. “I’m a parent. I was a coach. I grew up every day as a player and a coach wanting to play high school sports and get to the state tournament. So I do think I understand that. I also have to go with the fact that my number one concern that I have, over everything, is the health and safety of everyone involved.”

The OHSAA will continue to communicate throughout the spring and summer regarding any adjustments to OHSAA off-season regulations, academic eligibility standards, sports medicine updates and more.