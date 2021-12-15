Omicron in Ohio: What does it mean for the Ohio Valley?

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – In Central Ohio, the two patients with the Omicron variant both had been fully vaccinated, but were six months out from their vaccination, and they had not received a booster.

Health officials are monitoring their progress, but 7News is told they have mild symptoms and are not hospitalized.

So what does this mean for the Ohio Valley?

Rob Sproul of the Belmont County Health Department said Omicron is reportedly more transmissible, but it’s the Delta variant that’s still driving the case numbers in this area. Sproul said those numbers and the hospitalizations are very high.

Sproul advised that even if you’ve had your original vaccinations, you should still get your booster.

If you’ve had COVID, don’t count on natural immunity to protect you from getting it again.

Until we get a handle on it, it’s gonna keep coming through. Also we’re getting people that again, had the first shot and the second shot and again are due for the booster and their antibodies have waned. Even if people have had it, they’re getting it again and again, sometimes just as bad as they had it the first time or worse. The natural immunity would work if this thing was under control and the numbers were going down and it was less chance, but numbers are still going up across the state and across the county. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Health Department

Sproul reiterated that it’s still important to wash your hands frequently, cover your cough and if you’re sick, stay home.

They’re holding vaccine clinics at the health department next Monday through Thursday.

Log on to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to register for a day and time.