One hair salon owner made the decision to close even before the Ohio governor mandated it

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Bridgette Hardy, owner of Cloud 9 Salon and Spa, has been in business since 1998.



She’s been through 9-11 and the recession.



But she’s never seen anything like this.



“It was an extremely difficult decision,” she said. “I didn’t sleep all night.”



No one wants any service interrupted.



But this was different; it involved health and safety.



“I always say you can be safe here,” Hardy noted. “But I couldn’t say that. I could not look at a single employee and say, ‘come on in, you’re not going to get COVID.”



She held a meeting Tuesday.



She says the entire staff was afraid.



“And it was a fear of transporting it to my kids, it was a fear of transporting it to my parents, it was a fear also of if we close, how are we going to pay our bills,” she said. “We have single mothers. We have breadwinners.”



And there’s the social distancing factor.

T

his business just can’t be done at a distance of six feet.



“You know, you’re talking two yardsticks,” she said. “I can’t shampoo your hair from two yardsticks away. If I’m microblading your eyebrows, I’m six inches from you.”



In the end, she says the decision was not so hard after all.



“It became very clear, it was an easy choice to close,” she said.



So what is her advice for people who are due for a hair appointment, who have no place to go?



Do we cut our own hair?



She has a couple of strong suggestions.



(In the meantime, don’t touch those scissors.)