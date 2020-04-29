Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

One inmate has recovered from COVID-19 at Belmont Correctional Institute; 10 staff members test positive

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – COVID-19 cases continue to climb at the Belmont Correctional Institute in St. Clairsville.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed 10 staff members have reported positive COVID-19 test.

Overall, 37 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institute have tested positive for COVIID-19.

One inmate has recovered.

No deaths have been reported, as of April 29.

All 2,599 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution are currently under quarantine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter