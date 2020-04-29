One inmate has recovered from COVID-19 at Belmont Correctional Institute; 10 staff members test positive

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – COVID-19 cases continue to climb at the Belmont Correctional Institute in St. Clairsville.
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed 10 staff members have reported positive COVID-19 test.
Overall, 37 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institute have tested positive for COVIID-19.
One inmate has recovered.
No deaths have been reported, as of April 29.
All 2,599 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution are currently under quarantine.
