One new positive COVID-19 case in Belmont County

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- According to Rob Sproul, Deputy of the Belmont County Health Commission there is one new positive COVID-19 coronavirus case in Belmont County.

Belmont County now has a total of 11 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

Belmont County also has 1 presumptive positive case.

Sproul did tell 7News that a man and woman, one positive case and one presumptive case is at Wheeling Hospital and they are monitoring their situation.

