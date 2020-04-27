One new recovery in Belmont County; 114 positive COVID-19 cases

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Health Department confirmed a total of 114 positive COVID-19 cases.
However, health officials also announced four recoveries. 26 residents have fully recovered from the virus in Belmont County.
No new deaths were reported and remains at seven, as of April 27.
