One purple county in latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — In the latest coronavirus advisory map, Ohio is reporting one (level 4) county.
The latest map shows Richland County as the lone purple in the state.
There are 83 red counties (level 3), and four orange counties (level 2).
Miami County is new to the watch list and Wyandot County is red for first for the first time ever, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday during his regular briefing.
“We’re seeing counties move to Watch List and then purple when we’re seeing worsening trends in cases and healthcare indicators, and then a return to red when these all plateau at a very critical level,” said DeWine.
DeWine also stated that every county in the state is three times what the CDC considers high incidence.
