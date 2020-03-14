One resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Tuscarawas County

Breaking News
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Tuscarawas County Health Department has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Clevelend Clinic – Union Hospital notified county officials on Saturday who describe the victim as a 38-year-old male that is ‘recovering well.’

This is a developing story

