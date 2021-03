(WTRF)- On March 9, 2020, three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cuyahoga County.

As of March 9, 2021, there have been 979,725 coronavirus cases in the state.

More than 50-thousand people have required hospitalization.

17,502 families have lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that flags would fly at half-staff Tuesday, March 9, to mark the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.