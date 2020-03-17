Online resources available for Marshall County Courthouse

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Commission is urging the public to only visit the courthouse if necessary to ensure the safety of their employees and residents.

The courthouse will operate as normal until an official announcement from Gov. Jim Justice. However, officials are encouraging residents to utilize the courthouse’s online resources for other business.

Most of our documents in the courthouse can be researched online. You can pay your taxes through the mail, you can record documents through the mail. Everything has a postmark. Betsy Frohnapfel, Marshall County Administrator

Online resources can be found on the website for the Marshall County Clerk’s Office.

