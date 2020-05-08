Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

‘Opening West Virginia’: Justice, Bishop Brennan to feature in TV special

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – WTRF-TV and West Virginia Tonight is teaming up for a television special called, ‘Opening West Virginia.’

The hour-long show will feature several live guests, including Gov. Jim Justice, Delegate Erikka Storch, Bishop Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Chalreston and WVU President Gordon Gee.

Leaders in our state will discuss the reopening plan for the Mountain State, as well as business recovery and lessons learned during the pandemic.

‘Opening West Virginia’ will air Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m., only on WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley.

