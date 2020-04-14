Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Orders continue to pile in for ‘Masks Ladies’

Coronavirus

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Calls continue to come in for the ‘Masks Ladies’ who have already donated hundreds of washable, homemade masks to healthcare and essential workers across the Ohio Valley.

The latest order comes from an inspector on the I-70 Bridges Project who says his employees are working with their shirts pulled over their faces.

A hospice in Ohio County is also in need quarter-inch elastic.

If you would like to donate or receive service from the ‘Masks Ladies,’ please call 304-277-4140.

