OSHA withdraws vaccine mandate for large companies

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced Tuesday that it has withdrawn its vaccine mandate for large companies

The Biden administration had planned to have companies with more than 100 employees mandate COVID-19 vaccines-or-test requirements weekly for those unvaccinated.

The “Department of Labor’s [OSHA] is withdrawing the vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard issued on Nov. 5, 2021, to protect unvaccinated employees of large employers with 100 or more employees from workplace exposure to coronavirus. The withdrawal is effective January 26, 2022,” OSHA said in a statement.

On January 13, the Supreme Court temporarily halted the mandate while it continued to be considered by a lower court.

The Supreme Court did proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.