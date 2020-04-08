Over 308,000 people have recovered from coronavirus worldwide: Johns Hopkins

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As of Wednesday, April 8, more than 308,146 people have recovered after becoming infected with the coronavirus, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

The bulk of the recoveries are in China, which is reporting more than 77,565 people who have recovered.

Wuhan, China is where the virus is believed to have originated late last year.

Spain, Germany, Iran and Italy also have reported recoveries in the tens of thousands, based on Johns Hopkins’ data.

In the United States, there were more than 22,000 recoveries.

At this time, the United States remains at the center of the current outbreak, reporting the most cases nationwide at more than 399,000.

New York endured one of its darkest days so far, with the virus death toll surging past the number killed on 9/11. It recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide toll of nearly 5,500.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at the World Health Organization while defending his own widely criticized early steps during the crisis. Trump threatened to freeze U.S. funding to the WHO, saying the international group “missed the call” on the pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.