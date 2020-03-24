OVRTA/EORTA offers free bus fare while operating on normal schedule

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The Ohio Valley Regional Transportation Authority (OVRTA) and the Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority (EORTA) has announced that during the COVID-19 concern they will operate on normal service hours and routes.

They also announced that they will be suspending bus and van fares now through – April 30th.

OVRTA/EORTA is encouraging all passengers to only ride the bus if they need essential business services or work at a business that provides an essential service.