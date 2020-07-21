PA COVID Drone Could Disinfect Stadiums

Pittsburgh (CNN)–A Pennsylvania company believes it has the solution to get fans back in the stadiums this fall.

Aeras Fog Company has developed a drone with enough power to sanitize entire stadiums in three hours, even getting to those tough to reach spots like handles and underneath seats.

The drone weighs 50 pounds and can spray up to 20 acres an hour while having fans back to their sanitized seats in three minutes.

Justin Melanson, co-founder of the drone company, touts its accuracy.

“There’s no room for error, you know like human error could be an issue where somebody might miss something. This drone doesn’t miss anything.”

It’s totally autonomous and uses electrostatic technology.

Melanson says, “It has a flight path and it does its own thing. When it runs low on fluid it will alert me come back and land. I’ll put more fluid in it. It flies right back to where it stopped spraying and start spraying again.”

Melanson said the drone could save lives.

“If we could save a life — 10, 20, 100 lives, this could be a very good thing for everybody right now.”