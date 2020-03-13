PA Department of Health confirms positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Washington County

Washington County, PA (WTRF)- The PA Department of Health has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Washington County.

The case was confirmed at 5 p.m. Friday. There are now 41 cases in the state.

This was the first case in Western PA.

PA has 35 presumptive positive + 6 confirmed cases of #COVID19. Total = 41

Counties impacted to date:

• Bucks (3)

• Chester (1)

• Cumberland (3)

• Delaware (6)

• Monroe (3)

• Montgomery (18)

• Northampton (1)

• Philadelphia (3)

• Pike (1)

• Washington (1)

• Wayne (1) pic.twitter.com/rMn07lBiUB — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 13, 2020

PA Governor Tom Wolf announced today that all K-12 schools be shut down.

The governor is encouraging events with more than 250 attendees to be canceled or postponed.