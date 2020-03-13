PA Department of Health confirms positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Washington County

Washington County, PA (WTRF)- The PA Department of Health has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Washington County.
The case was confirmed at 5 p.m. Friday. There are now 41 cases in the state.
This was the first case in Western PA.
PA Governor Tom Wolf announced today that all K-12 schools be shut down.
The governor is encouraging events with more than 250 attendees to be canceled or postponed.
