PA Department of Health confirms positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Washington County

Washington County, PA (WTRF)- The PA Department of Health has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Washington County.

The case was confirmed at 5 p.m. Friday. There are now 41 cases in the state.

This was the first case in Western PA.

PA Governor Tom Wolf announced today that all K-12 schools be shut down.

The governor is encouraging events with more than 250 attendees to be canceled or postponed.

