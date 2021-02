In this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, photo Wallace Charles Smith, 72, who is a pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church, receives his first COVID-19 vaccination by nurse Michelle Martin, at United Medical Center in southeast Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Harrisburg, PA (WTRF)- A Pennsylvania House bill would allow employees to refuse vaccinations or invasive medical test required by an employer.

The House Bill 262 was part of The House Labor and Industry Committee hearing.

Under the bill, an employer would not be able to fire, threaten, retaliate against or discriminate against employees who opt out of a vaccine or invasive medical test.

Employers could be sued for violating the law, which would also cover prospective employees.