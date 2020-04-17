Pandemic brings broadband service to forefront in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Demand for improved and expanded broadband service has increased in the Mountain State amid the coroanvirus pandemic.

FCC Commissioner Brendon Carr and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito are both pushing to broaden telehealth, giving patients the ability to speak with their doctors virtually or over the phone.

However, officials remain concerned that many West Virginians are still without access.

And really think about this as the healthcare equivalent of shifting from Blockbuster to Netflix. You don’t have to go to a brick and mortar facility anymore. You can get this car delivered right to you on your phone. Brendon Carr, FCC Commissioner

It’s not without challenges. Speaking with a doctor in Mason County, his issue is, he may have the technology himself, but do his patients have it at their home? Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

Both Commissioner Carr and Senator Capito will appear on an upcoming episode of ‘Inside West Virginia Politics.’

The episode is set to air Sunday at 9 a.m. on WTRF My Ohio Valley and 10 a.m. on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley.

