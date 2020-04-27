Panhandle Cleaning gears up to disinfect more facilities amid pandemic

A cleaning business disinfecting facilities exposed to the COVID-19 virus is opening its services for more facilities that just want extra cleaning.

The Panhandle Cleaning says it has disinfected 250 locations in five different states in the last five or six weeks that had at least one confirmed COVID-19 case. That doesn’t include the locations that are being cleaned as an added safety measure against the virus. ​

Usually the business uses its SteraMist disinfection system, which is a cleaning solution that can be sprayed throughout large spaces, according to the workers.

The workers say they’re doing what they can to keep you at ease once more and more facilities open up. ​

You can trust us. We want our community to be safe. We are using some of the best technology out there with some of the most trained employees out there that are going to take care of your facility. Josh Contraguerro, Vice President of Specialty Services

The cleaning services aren’t limited to a certain type of facility. ​Restaurants, office buildings and retail facilities can be disinfected through Panhandle Cleaning.

