Panhandle Cleaning helping businesses beat COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As businesses get closer to reopening, 7News continues our look at various companies in the Ohio Valley that can help sanitize their facilities, making them safe for customers and employees.

One of those businesses is Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration who has been on the front lines of the pandemic for weeks.

From Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Cleveland, all the way to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—we have employees actually living outside this area to be able to service these critical essential buildings on a daily basis. Josh Contraguerro, Vice President, Specialty Services – Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

Hospitals that have had active COVID-19 patients have called in Panhandle.

Once an employee or resident has tested positive in these facilities and they know that there’s high exposure risks, we’re the ones that are going in and doing these full-on decontamination treatments. Josh Contraguerro, Vice President, Specialty Services – Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

Panhandle’s crews can go into a hospital and build a walled-off area for containment.

That we’re able to section off entire wards and floors and put them under negative pressure with some of our Hepa filtration machines. Josh Contraguerro, Vice President, Specialty Services – Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

Now that restrictions are easing and businesses are reopening, Panhandle officials say they’re aware that additional coronavirus cases will occur.

We just want to let business know that we’re here and ready to respond if one of their employees or a customer contaminates a facility. Josh Contraguerro, Vice President, Specialty Services – Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

They also have products that businesses can use to do their own sanitizing. There’s a botanical disinfectant.

As well as we just got a shipment of gallon hand sanitizers, 66 percent alcohol—it’s a liquid product. Bob Heldreth, Marketing Director – Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

And when Personal Protective Equipment was scarce, Panhandle had a surplus.

And we were able to distribute some protective suits and some face masks to area hospitals and businesses that were essential. Bob Heldreth, Marketing Director – Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

