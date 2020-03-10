Patients with COVID-19 symptoms being tested in Ohio Valley; NO confirmed cases in WVa

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of March 10, zero cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

However, as a precaution, patients with symptoms for the coronavirus are being tested across the Mountain State, even in the Ohio Valley.

If you meet the criteria, in other words you have symptoms and you may have another criteria met like travel or you’re hospitalized or you’ve been around other Covid-19 patients, those people are being tested, whether it’s at the hospital or associated clinics and health departments. Howard Gamble, Adminstrator – Ohio County Health Department

Health officials recommend if you feel sick, remain at home to prevent yourself from being exposed to the virus.

And Gamble reiterates that there are NO confirmed cases in West Virginia, as of right now.

