Pay attention to length and terms of deferment programs between different financial institutions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With millions of Americans out of work, paying the bills has become a serious problem across the country.

As businesses temporarily shut down to stop the spread of the virus, banks and mortgage companies have allowed customers to delay payments on items like credit cards and vehicles.

However, the length and terms of the deferment programs vary between different financial institutions.

Yes, they may have deferred it and not put it on your credit report, things like that but will that money be due in two or three months. If it is you’re going to have basically three or four mortgage payments due in one month. Which could be with people being cash strapped right now Jason Haswell | Managing Director

Haswell says it’s important to be aware of the deferment program, so be sure to call or email your financial institution to verify their terms.