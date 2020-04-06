Paying bills in the COVID-19 economy

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In this worldwide pandemic, job loss and debt continue to grow.

And if you can’t pay your bills, remember to take care of yourself first; securing food, medicine, and shelter. Evictions, mortgage foreclosures, and utility shutoffs are not permitted now and credit card companies are willing to work with you to waive late fees. Go over your budget and don’t be afraid to call your creditor to work out a payment schedule. Once the stimulus money does arrive and the crisis is over, catching up on essential bills like rent and utilities are necessary, as the worry for mass evictions and shutoffs is looming.

Heather Lapp, the Chief Strategic Officer at YWCA, told 7News “you can obviously apply for a small business loan if you are self-employed or an independent contractor. Unemployment has been opened up like it has never been opened up before, many people are now eligible that have never been eligible for unemployment. So we just tell people to seek out those resources, call information referral, call your tax preparer, call all of those agencies that are still operating and ask for help.”

Everybody is eligible for the stimulus check, even if you have never filed taxes or are homeless. As long as you have a Social Security Number and are not claimed as a dependent, relief will come.

Check the IRS website for the latest as they are working on an outlet to take care of setting this up which should be available in the coming weeks.

